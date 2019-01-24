‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker Back Home Resting After Suffering Fall

Retired The Price is Right host Bob Barker is at home after suffering a fall last week, a representative said Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, TMZ reported that an ambulance was called to Barker’s home “earlier this month.” Someone called 911, and paramedics rushed to his home, but he was not taken to an emergency room or hospital.

TMZ‘s sources said Barker was recovering at home and receiving in-home care for his injuries.

Barker’s representative told Entertainment Tonight that he is now “at home resting and is comfortable.” A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said emergency personnel went to Barker’s home on Saturday, Jan. 12.

“He’s overly cautious at the moment because of his previous back injury,” Barker’s rep says, adding that Barger practices “some occasional physical therapy to strengthen his back.”

In recent years, Barker has suffered a number of falls at his home. In October 2015, he was rushed to a hospital for a laceration on his forehead and an injured knee after a fall outside his home. In June 2017, Barker was hospitalized after falling in his bathroom.

Late last year, Barker was hospitalized twice for back pain, first on Oct. 22 and then on Nov. 18. Paramedics also visited his home on Oct. 9.

After he was hospitalized in November, Barker’s representatives said he was “doing okay” and was “alert, awake and resting comfortably.”

Barker retired from hosting The Price Is Right in 2007 after more than five decades on television, and was replaced by Drew Carey.

“I’ve gone on and on and on to this ancient age because I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and I’m going to miss it,” he said of his decision to retire. “I’m just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me. I might be able to do the show another year, but better [to leave] a year too soon than a year too late.”

Baker celebrated his 95th birthday on Dec. 12, causing his name to trend on Twitter. As is the case with many elder celebrities when their name trends on the social network, many thought he died before realizing he was thankfully still alive.

On his birthday, representative William Prappas told USA Today he was still recovering from back pain.

“He’s still recuperating from his back (issues). He’s improving. He’s 95 today so it’s a bit of a slow process, but … all the signs are pointing to a good recovery, and so he’ll just keep doing what he’s doing,” Prappas said. “He’s just taking the steps necessary to recover and get better and he’s going in the right direction.”

Barker, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has only appeared on The Price Is Right three times since 2007. He appeared in a 2009 episode, then returned in 2013 to celebrate his 90th birthday. He made his most recent appearance on the 2015 April Fools’ Day episode.

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images