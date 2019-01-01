‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Reveals Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell took to Instagram Monday to share her year filled with highlights — and one particularly devastating low.

The Pretty Little Liars actress revealed at the end of her slideshow that she suffered a miscarriage, sharing a sonogram photo with a broken heart emoji, writing, “Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships.”

On the following slide, Mitchell shared a moment of vulnerability in a text post.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity,” she began.

“Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting. The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she added.

“In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together–in good times and in bad–and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through,” Mitchell continued.

“So, for 2019, let’s all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other. This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone!” she concluded the emotional post.

The star continued her message of positivity on Twitter with a celebratory tweet.

“Here we go 2019, I am so, so ready for you,” she wrote.