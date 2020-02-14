Pregnant Malika Haqq Reveals She and O.T. Genasis Broke up While Expecting Their First Child Together

Khloé Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq has finally opened up and revealed to fans that she has in fact been single the entire duration of her pregnancy. Not only that, but she’s also confirmed that her on-again-off-again boyfriend — who she is not currently with — O.T. Genasis is the father of her child.

Haqq shared the exciting news of her pregnancy last September, but never gave details on who the father was. The two had called their relationship quits several months before her pregnancy announcement, so fans couldn’t help but wonder if he was the father or not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the gorgeous baby shower Kardashian threw her, that was themed in soft nude tone colors, she posted a photo of she and Genasis and in the caption she revealed that not only was he the father, but that are not together, however, are continuing to put their unborn son first in their relationship.

Fans immediately showed their support.

“I’m ultimately proud of you guys! Our family is growing,” her sister Khadijah wrote.

“I love you so much and I’m so proud of you!! God makes no mistakes [heart emoji] Can’t wait to meet little man!” another one of her friends said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used several emojis to describe her support for her best friend, while someone else commented, “You’re an amazing soul and we love you so much. Your baby is so lucky to have you as his mommy [three heart emojis].”

The star-studded celebration was decorated in nothing but nude tones, while every guest who attended was either dressed in all white, beige or brown. Haqq posted several photos from the even, even saying this was the first ever celebration hosted in her honor.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty.