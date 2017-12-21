Pregnant Khloe Kardashian ‘Can’t Wait’ to Pass on This Holiday Tradition to Her ‘Little One’

Khloé Kardashian is already planning for baby’s first Christmas!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member confirmed Wednesday that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child with a tender Instagram photo of her baby bump.

A day later, she opened up on her website and app about the holiday traditions she “can’t wait” to pass on to her “little one.”

Kardashian said she picked up the tradition from her mom Kris Jenner, whom she calls “the QUEEN of Christmas.”

“As you get older, I think you create your own traditions and they stem from what your parents instilled in you,” she said. “The biggest holiday tradition I’m going to take from my mom is how she makes everything look perfect and feel incredibly special.”

“I love walking into her home at Christmas and seeing all the decorations,” she continued. “This woman goes all out. I used to think it was too much, but over the past few years, she’s rubbed off on me. Have you seen my decorations?!”

The 33-year-old Revenge Body star went on to say she hopes she can be “as wonderful” a hostess as her mom, but said she’s “still taking notes.”

Kardashian will be celebrating Christmas two times this year, once with Thompson in Cleveland before the holiday, and once in Calabasas with her family.

“Then, I’ll fly back to [Los Angeles] a few days before my family’s annual Christmas Eve party,” she said . “My mom takes full control of Christmas Eve since she’s been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing!”

Earlier this week, she opened up about what Christmas Day is like in the KarJenner home.

“On Christmas morning, the whole family is together with the little kids — usually at Kourt’s — opening presents and chilling in our pajamas,” she continued. “After that, we’re all going to do our own thing the rest of the day. So after I cook breakfast for everyone, I’m doing absolutely nothing and I’m very much looking forward to that, LOL!”

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian