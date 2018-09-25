Pregnant Kate Hudson Asks Reese Witherspoon for ‘Little Shot of Whiskey’ to Induce Labor

Just days after joking that her “water could go any second,” Kate Hudson is now requesting that friend Reese Witherspoon bring her a shot of whiskey to help induce labor.

With her growing tummy ready to pop, the actress joked in a video shared to her Instagram Story that she is ready to go to extreme lengths to rush her little girl along into the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What I really want to try is this,” the pregnant actress said in the video, pointing to a page in Reese Witherspoon’s newly released book Whiskey in a Tea Cup that showed instructions for a Mint Julep. “But, I can’t.”

“Listen, Reese is my neighbor — just bring the whiskey. I don’t need the teacup,” Hudson continued. “I figure a little shot of whiskey could put me into labor.”

It had initially been reported that Hudson’s due date was sometime in August, but with that month having come and gone, and the actress’ baby bump becoming even more prominent, she is ready to meet her little girl.

“I’m looking for that chapter right now…how do southern girls get labor going?” she joked.

The actress, who is currently nine months pregnant with her third child, announced in April that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa were expecting their first child together.

In the balloon-popping gender reveal, shared on Hudson’s Instagram account, the 39-year-old revealed that her first trimester had been riddled with morning sickness, writing that “boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy [sic],” adding that “thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

Hudson added that she and Fujikawa had been attempting to keep the pregnancy “under the radar,” but her “poppin’” belly made it “too darn challenging to hide,” leading the couple to make the official announcement.

Since the April reveal, Hudson has been keen on documenting her latest pregnancy, sharing photos of her growing baby bump to her social media accounts. Following a babymoon to Greece, which she also shared photos of, Hudson returned home to California to prepare for her family’ newest addition, celebrating the exciting time with friends in a backyard baby shower on Sunday.

The little girl will be Hudson’s third child, the actress is already mom to sons Ryder Robinson, 14, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, from previous relationships. This will be Fujikawa’s first child.