Prayers for David Spade After Sister-in-Law Kate Spade’s Apparent Suicide

Fans are sending their condolences to David Spade, whose sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, was found dead by suicide in her New York home Tuesday morning.

The 53-year-old actor’s brother, Andy Spade, married Kate Spade, 55, in 1994. They shared a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

Though none of the Spades or Kate Spades’ side of the family, including her niece Rachel Brosnahan (who stars in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), have made a statement concerning her death, many fans and friends alike are offering their thoughts and prayers to David Spade.

“Condolences to Andy and David and the whole family,” one person wrote.

“All of my love to her family, friends and [David Spade],” one fan said.

“R.I.P. Kate Spade. My heart goes out to her family, including my man [David Spade],” an entertainment journalist wrote.

“[David Spade], just heard the news about the loss of your sister in law. Condolences to you and your family,” another person said.

“My sincere condolences to [David Spade] and the entire family. Kate added so much beauty to all our lives,” someone else wrote.

“RIP [Kate Spade]. poor baby. Only 55. Sorry for her family including [David Spade],” wrote Shannon Simmons, the wife of Gene Simmons.

Fashion designer Liz Lange lamented the loss of her peer. “The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started,” Lange wrote about Spade. “And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news.”

The Kate Spade Company, which Coach acquired last year for $2.4 billion, released an official statement on Tuesday afternoon addressing her passing.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” read the statement posted to the company’s Twitter account. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

Spade was discovered in her home Tuesday morning following an apparent suicide. Her housekeeper reportedly found her hanging by a red scarf on her bedroom door around 10:20 a.m. She is survived by husband Andy Spade, whose brother is David Spade, and their 13-year-old daughter.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).