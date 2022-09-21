Post Malone Has Perfect Response After Bruising His Ribs in On-Stage Fall

Post Malone proved once again why he's so beloved in fans' eyes, reacting hilariously to an onstage injury that temporarily stopped his St. Louis concert and left him with three bruised ribs. After the incident, the rapper weighed in on the matter with some of his classic humor.

In case you missed it, during Malone's tour stop at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri he experienced a small accident. While he was performing his hit song "Circles," he fell through a hole in the stage flooring. The singer landed on his side and rolled over, subsequently putting out his hand for a member of the staff to assist him. At that point, he left the stage for about 10 minutes but returned to perform the rest of his set. After the mishap, Malone expressed exactly how he felt about the situation on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself on stage giving the middle finger to the hole in the stage. Just in case that message was unclear, he wrote in his caption, "F U Hole."

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, was on his Twelve Carat Tour during the incident in question. The fall reportedly took place about halfway through his set on Saturday night. Concertgoers reported that Malone appeared to be holding his side with his hand for the rest of the night. Still, he pushed through the set and is expected to continue with the rest of his tour, with several upcoming stops in Texas. Even though he continued on with the performance, it was later reported that he experienced a rather serious injury as a result of the fall. Despite speculation on Twitter that Malone broke three of his ribs, his manager, Dre London, took to social media to confirm that the ribs were not broken but bruised.

"Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! Post Malone didn't break 3 ribs last nite thank god," London wrote. "We did X-rays (at the) hospital after the show and they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don't know any artist like him."

This was an understandable accident, but Malone still issued an apology to his fans for what took place. On Twitter, he posted a video in which he said, "I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. Next time I'm around this way we're going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs." He continued, "Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my a** kicked by myself." The "Over Now" rapper also captioned the clip by saying how much he loves his fans and supporters.