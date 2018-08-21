Post Malone Manager Shares Video of Rapper Boarding Endangered Flight

Post Malone’s manager shared a video of the rapper and his crew boarding the plane that would take them on what would become an endangered flight.

Shared on Twitter, a social media user posted a screen-recording of Post Malone‘s manger Dre London’s Instagram story where he took footage of them team boarding the flight.

During takeoff, the plane blew out some tires which caused the flight to need to make an emergency landing in New York. Initially the flight was set to make its emergency landing in Massachusetts, but the pilots were forced to change the plan.

Last views of plane departure @PostMalone @rriproarin Post Malone’s plane is running off fuel hopefully for a safe landing… maybe a water landing #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/XSYgNwBJlH — 20200 (@BLINDVITEACHER) August 21, 2018

Luckily, it is now reported that the plane has landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York. Emergency responders are on the scene, but no there is no word on if there are any injuries at this time.

Ambulances lined up at New York Stewart International Airport as plane prepares for emergency landing. Rapper Post Malone believed to be among passengers on board plane @FiOS1NewsLHV pic.twitter.com/bar9tLBC1H — Andy Mattison (@AndyNewsFios1) August 21, 2018

The story has captivated social media, with many people sending out messages of concern for Malone and his crew.

Prayers for my brothers @PostMalone & @DreLondonEnt and the rest of the people on board ❤️🙏🏼 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) August 21, 2018

“Keeping Post Malone and all of his crew on that plane in our thoughts. We’re all hoping for a safe emergency landing for them,” one person tweeted.

“Praying for Post Malone and his team right now on a safe landing… We can’t lose another artist… not like this,” someone else wrote.

This post Malone situation is absolutely awful. Sending good vibes to his whole team. My actual nightmare. — Ashley Osborn (@ashleyophoto) August 21, 2018

Following the intense ordeal, Malone himself took to Twitter to share a message with all his followers.

“I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website,” he joked, adding a sarcastic, “f— you. But not today.”

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Additionally, Malone spoke with TMZ after landing and told them that the whole thing was really scary and now that he’s back on the ground he needs a strong drink.