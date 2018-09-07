Post Malone Involved in Car Crash Weeks After Surviving Emergency Plane Landing

Less than a month after surviving an emergency plane landing, rapper Post Malone has been involved in a car crash in West Hollywood.

According to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department, the accident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. local time at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard and involved a white Rolls Royce and another vehicle. NBC Los Angeles reports that the Rolls Royce, belonging to Malone and having at the time been driven by his assistant, struck a fence and shrubs following the initial collision.

#BREAKING Post Malone involved in crash in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/01iCttZnuC — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 7, 2018

Authorities have said that alcohol was not a factor in the incident, and both vehicles are believed to be total losses.

No injuries were reported in the accident, though Post Malone is beginning to question his frequent run-ins with potentially deadly experiences. Shortly after the accident occurred, the rapper took to Twitter.

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

In August, the 23-year-old was aboard a Gulfstream IV jet that suffered damage to its landing gear upon takeoff from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. The aircraft, with a total of 16 passengers and crew members on board, was forced to circle in the air for several minutes to burn off fuel and was first diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts and later to New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

The pilot managed to successfully complete the difficult landing with the two blown tires, and no injuries were reported in that incident.

Following the emergency landing, Malone, who had been on the London-bound flight following his performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, took to Twitter to inform fans that he had landed safely and thank them “for your prayers.” He also commented on the number of people who had made light of the situation, writing “Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since opened an investigation into the emergency landing, listing the situation in their database as an “incident” rather than an “accident.”