Post Malone Causes Fan Frenzy With Latest Public Appearance at Card Shop

Post Malone caused an absolute frenzy at a card shop when he dropped thousands of dollars on cards. Malone was at the shop sorting through a number of Magic: The Gathering cards when fans caught word of his location and flooded the store. While there's not an exact number of how much he dropped, according to TMZ it is being reported that it was thousands.

The rapper stopped by the Frank & Son Collectible Show shop in Los Angeles on Thursday when he unexpectedly drew a massive crowd outside and inside of the popular store. The card game that is also digital, was created in the early 1990s and has garnered over 35 million players as of 2018. As a result, over 20 billion cards have been produced to meet the demand. Malone ended up signing autographs for fans, who also speculate he was the one that bought the famous Black Lotus card for over $500,000.

Recently, Malone was praised by country music singer Darius Rucker following the rapper's virtual concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise at the end of February. To kick things off, he sang a cover of one of Rucker's most famous Hootie & the Blowfish hits "Only Wanna Be With You." During Rucker's appearance on the Today show the following day, he praised the young star for his cover.

"When I heard it, you should have seen — I mean, I said I couldn't stop smiling on Twitter and I really couldn't, I couldn't stop smiling," he said. "I was such a big Post Malone fan, we've become friends. I love him. I love so much of his music, and for him to cover one of our songs, man, I'm just on cloud nine about that." Rucker also took to the social media platform to share his thoughts, posting, "The smile in my face will not leave for a long time. This is awesome. My bro [Post Malone] bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!"

Rucker told Variety that he's so proud of the famous song and its longevity among fans, decades after it was written. "It's awesome to see that a song we wrote almost 30 years ago continues to resonate as it really speaks to the lasting life a song can have when people connect with it. I love seeing someone like Post put his won spin on it like he does with everything he records." He added that Malone "always has a fresh way to say things."