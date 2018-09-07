Post Malone Breaks Silence in First Video After Crash: ‘Ya Can’t Kill Me’

Post Malone has used up two of his nine lives, but that is not stopping him from pronouncing that he cannot be killed following a Friday morning car accident in West Hollywood.

Just hours after an early morning car accident at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard in the Beverly Hills-area that left his Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Kia totaled, rapper Post Malone is speaking out.

“God hates me, huh?” Malone jokingly questioned while on scene of the accident, speaking to a reporter from The Blast. “First almost a plane, and then almost a car. You can’t f–ing kill me, mother–.”

According to authorities who responded to the scene at around 2:45 a.m. local time, after the initial impact, Malone’s vehicle, which was driven by the rapper’s assistant with Malone in the passenger’s seat, struck a fence and shrubs before coming to a halt.

Authorities had been alerted to the scene thanks to Malone’s $320,500 Rolls-Royce Wraith, which had Rolls-Royce Assist, a feature that automatically calls the nearest emergency services in the event the airbag or crash censors are activated.

Despite that both vehicles are believed to be totaled, Malone insisted that he was “fine, I’m alright,” and authorities did not report any injuries as a result of the accident. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

Shortly after the incident, Malone took to Twitter to proclaim that God must “hate” him.

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

The rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was involved in an emergency landing while onboard a Gulfstream IV jet last month. During takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, the London-bound aircraft with 16 passengers and crew members onboard, blew two tires. The plane was diverted to New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, where the pilot managed to maneuver a successful landing despite the damaged landing gear.

Following the emergency landing, Malone joked that he needed “a beer,” explaining that “we took off again, and we just heard the tire pop” and that he and the other passengers knew that it “was not good” when smoke began to fill the cabin.

The incident has since come under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with initial information entered into the FAA’s database listing the situation as an “incident” and clarifying that the emergency landing resulted in no injuries among the 16 people who had been onboard the flight.