Post Malone Puts on Nirvana Tribute Show Online to Raise Money for Coronavirus Fight

Singer Post Malone began his Courtney Love-approved Nirvana tribute concert on time Friday afternoon and live-streamed the event on YouTube. Malone announced the concert on Wednesday, and Kurt Cobain's widow showed her support on Instagram. The concert, in which the "Circles" rapper is only performing covers of Nirvana hits, is a fundraiser for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Google already announced it will match up to $5 million in donations made during the show.

Malone is a big fan of the legendary Seattle grunge band and has performed their songs in the past. He also has Cobain's face tattooed on his finger and the title of their song "Stay Away" tattooed above his left eyebrow. A press release for the event said Malone planned to perform "a set of Nirvana hits and fan favorites," reports Rolling Stone. Malone also asked fans to text 817-270-6440 for more information.

Love, who was married to Cobain from 1992 until his death in 1994, endorsed Malone's tribute, wishing him "good luck" on Instagram. "Thank you @postmalone @who (worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations," Love wrote. "Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working = inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage."

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is best known for his hits "Circles," "Rockstar," "Psycho," "Sunflower" and "Congratulations." The 24-year-old has six Grammy nominations and released his third album, Hollywood's Bleeding, in September 2019. He was touring when Live Nation and AEG, the two largest live-event companies in the world, put all touring on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The performer's online concert comes just a few days after he ended a month-long hiatus from Instagram. On Monday, he shared a bathroom selfie, showing himself flashing the peace sign. It was his first post since March 12. It also came after speculation about his health during his final Runaway Tour shows. Some thought Malone was using drugs, but he insisted he was feeling the best he had ever felt.

"People have been asking me if I'm OK or on heavy drugs. I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f—ing felt in my whole life," Malone said during a show in Memphis. "That's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—. Anybody that's concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic."