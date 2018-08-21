Watch Post Malone’s Plane Make Emergency Landing in New York

Post Malone’s terrifying emergency plane landing just happened at a New York airport, as fans prayed for the rapper and other passenger’s safety.

Fans and other celebs tuned in to watch the private plane that the rapper and 15 other passengers were on as it circled Southern Connecticut while preparing to make an emergency landing in New York, after blowing two of its tires during takeoff in New Jersey Tuesday. Luckily, the landing went off without a hitch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to flight tracking service flightradar24.com, the confirmed Gulfstream IV jet was circling Stamford and Bridgeport, Connecticut on the Long Island Sound at 2 p.m. ET.

The London-bound flight carrying 16 people took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 a.m., according to the Associated Press, when two of its tires blew.

Listening to air traffic control plan for Post Malone’s plane and the emergency landing live. This is crazy. //t.co/NpgwpvGZFN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 21, 2018

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Associated Press that the plane was rerouted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts so the aircraft could burn off fuel to make a safe emergency landing.

About an hour later, Westfield-Barnes, Massachusetts, regional airport manager Eric Billowitz said the troubled Gulfstream IV was bound for New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City.

Fans of the rapper also found a video of Malone entering the private plane just before it left the airport.

Last views of plane departure @PostMalone @rriproarin Post Malone’s plane is running off fuel hopefully for a safe landing… maybe a water landing #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/XSYgNwBJlH — 20200 (@BLINDVITEACHER) August 21, 2018

Malone was likely departing New York City after he performed with Aerosmith and 21 Savage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys tour will go on Aug. 24 at the Reading Festival in the United Kingdom.