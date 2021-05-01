'Pose' Producer Janet Mock Unloads on Hollywood and Much More in Emotional Speech During Premiere

✖

Writer, director, and executive producer Janet Mock sent a blasting message to Hollywood at the Pose red carpet premiere in New York. “F–– Hollywood,” she started, visibly shocking the people in the audience. “This makes you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f––ing shake in your motherf––ing boots. This is speaking the truth. This is what Pose is. This is what Pose taught me. I stand up taller in the world because of this show. I know that I matter because of this show. I have a voice because of this show," she continued, per Page Six.

"Why am I making $40,000 an episode? Huh? Do you know who the f–– I am? Do you know what I f––ing mean? Huh?” she asked the crowd in the 15-minute speech, according to The Daily Beast. “I am angry. This is truth. This is motherf––ing truth,” she said, before looking to the other executives in the room and asking for more pay and benefits. She went on to complain about the work she received from the male writers working on the show and addressed Pose creator Ryan Murphy in the room. “You brought … girls in to help you," she said. “Who brought the girls in?”

Murphy responded that he brought the girls into the writer's room. “I wanted the girls to be there," he answered. The public speech took a brief detour when she admitted to having an affair with another person in the cast, and the executive producer apologized to her boyfriend Angel Bismark Curiel. But that wasn't the only apology she made Thursday night. She also told Pose writer Our Lady J that she was sorry, revealing that she tried to belittle the composer to "make myself bigger." “I f––ed up, y’all. I forgot who the f–– I was. They want me to come up here and pretend,” she said. “I don’t need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Cuz I’m f–king free.”

She then closed the speech by turning her attention back to the industry. “It’s a show, but it means so much to everyone to ‘ensure that we enable black and brown trans women to make it’ because that sounds good,” she said. “It makes you comfortable to talk like that because then I don’t scare you into facing the f––ing truth. You all have stomped on us.”