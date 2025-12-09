Popular Standup Comedian Is Still Super Sick, Cancels Tour After Previous Postponements

Taylor Tomlinson had a sad update to share with fans in regards to her tour.

The popular stand-up comedian took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to reveal that the remainder of her tour had been canceled due to her health.

“As you guys know, I had to move some shows because I got sick, and if you went to a few of the shows in the weeks before, you know I was sick for a little while, and unfortunately, I am still sick and still dealing with that,” the former After Midnight host explained in a video. “And luckily, I have a great team and a great doctor, and I am trying to follow their advice at the moment.”

She went on to say that she won’t be able to finish the remaining shows on her Save Me Tour, and it wasn’t “an easy decision to make.” Tomlinson originally had to postpone multiple shows in November after initially falling ill. The rest of her tour was supposed to have 10 more shows through November, December, and January, and Tomlinson is making sure fans know how much it “really sucks.

“I have loved this tour, I really appreciate everyone coming, I appreciate everyone who was planning to come, and I want more than anything to be able to do all these cities,” she said. “But I haven’t been 100% for a while now and I am really bad at prioritizing my health and I think it just caught up with me, and I need to prioritize that at the moment and focus on getting healthy.”

Tomlinson reiterated in the caption of the video that canceling the tour “was an incredibly hard decision to make but my health is just not in a great spot right now and I need to listen to my doctor. I also don’t think it’s fair to keep rescheduling on you guys, so I don’t want to do that. I’m really upset about this, but trying very hard to stay positive. Thank you all for understanding, I appreciate you more than you know. See you soon.”

At the very least, those who weren’t able to catch Tomlinson on the Save Me Tour will be able to get a taste of it in the near future. Before having to cancel the tour, she did record and direct a new special in Grand Rapids in early November. Details on when it releases have not been revealed, but it’s one of the reasons why Tomlinson didn’t want to keep pushing back dates, noting that by the time the new shows happen, the special would already be out, and people wouldn’t want to go out to see her since they could just watch the show at home.

Refunds for the Save Me Tour will be provided at point of purchase. Fans can watch her three specials, Have It All, Quarter-Life Crisis, and Look At You, on Netflix.