Late Night Comedy Host Falls Ill

A late-night comedy host got hit with an illness.

Taylor Tomlison posted to her Instagram on Friday that she’s had to reschedule her upcoming shows in Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, and Pittsburgh since it was “best for my health.”

The former After Midnight host said she’s “truly so sorry. I hate moving shows, but it is unavoidable at this time.” Tomlison announced that both shows in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday, Atlanta’s 8 p.m. show on Saturday, and Nashville’s show on Sunday have been rescheduled to February. The Pittsburgh show on Friday, Nov. 14 has been moved to Jan. 11, while Atlanta’s 4 p.m. show on Saturday has been canceled.

Pictured: Taylor Tomlinson. Photo: Robert Voets

Tomlison is currently embarking on her Save Me Tour. Her next show will now take place in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 21 and 22, which should give the stand-up comedian some time to rest. She didn’t say exactly what was wrong with her, but it was serious enough to have to cancel the next week of shows. Plenty of fellow comedians took to the comments to share their well wishes, including Whitney Cummings, who wrote, “Take care of you!” Anjelah Johnson-Reyes said, “Said a prayer for you. Rest up,” while Tien Tran expressed, “Sending you lots of love.”

Last weekend, Tomlinson revealed she taped and directed her fourth comedy special. The taping took place at her Grand Rapids show on Nov. 1. While the premiere date has not been announced, it will be on Netflix, which is also the home of her three other stand-up comedy specials: Quarter-Life Crisis in 2020, Look At You in 2022, and Have It All in 2024. If the next one follows the pattern, fans will likely expect it in 2026.

Taylor Tomlinson also hosted CBS’ late-night comedy panel show After Midnight, but after she chose to step away to put her sole focus back on stand-up, the network canceled the series. It ended in June, and Tomlinson gave an emotional monologue about how grateful she was for the show and the crew. With her focus on stand-up, it seems she’s been working herself to the bone. With a little bit of rest, though, Tomlinson should be back good as new when she performs in D.C. in a couple of weeks.