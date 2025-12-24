Popular Music Star Reveals He DJ’d Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding

Benny Blanco’s wedding to Selena Gomez had a little uptown funk.

The two got married on September 27, but ten-time Grammy-winner Mark Ronson just recently revealed he DJ’d the wedding on a recent radio appearance.

On The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Ronson discussed his experience at the wedding of his “amazing” friend Blanco.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ronson said. “I’ve known Benny for 10 years, and when he got engaged, he was like, ‘Will you come and do your ’90s DJ set at my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’”

He made a few quips that his DJ set might not have been up to some people’s standards, mentioning that Taylor Swift was an attendee, but he “did not see her on the dance floor.” He continued by jokingly saying that Swift should hire him for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, but after he didn’t see her busting a move that he “probably didn’t do the best job at selling my services there.”

“I think there’s a lot of people putting themselves up for that gig. I know, me, I am keeping the year open as well ’cause you don’t know,” Ronson said.

It’s not the first time he’s lobbied to DJ what will likely be the biggest celebrity wedding of the decade. When Ronson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September, he joked, “And while we’re here, if you guys need a DJ, Travis, Taylor.”