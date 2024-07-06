Popular Festival Criticized Amid Appearance By Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

The 2024 Waterbomb Festival Seoul, a highly-attended summer event in South Korea, is at a crossroads despite attracting high-profile guests Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The Hollywood stars made a surprise appearance at the festival as part of their promotional tour for the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, injecting a dose of international stardom into the already popular event.

Waterbomb began in 2015 and has become a staple of the Korean summer calendar, particularly among young adults in their 20s and 30s. The festival combines music performances with water-based activities, creating a refreshing escape from the summer heat. In 2023, the event drew an impressive crowd of approximately 200,000 attendees, according to the Korean Herald.

This year's Seoul lineup boasts an array of performers, including rappers Zico, Jay Park, and Simon Dominic, as well as K-pop artists Hwasa, Chungha, Kang Daniel, and members of SHINee. The festival's appeal extends beyond music, with comedians Lee Suji and Chi Yeeun also slated to appear.

Following its kickoff in Seoul, Waterbomb is set to tour nine locations across South Korea, including Jeju Island, Daegu, Busan, and Incheon, running through the end of August. Each location features its own star-studded lineup, with acts like the hip-hop group Epik High and veteran K-pop band Highlight scheduled to perform at various venues.

However, the festival's popularity and star power have not shielded it from criticism, particularly regarding its environmental impact. The event has faced backlash for its excessive water usage, a concern that has grown more pressing in light of recent drought conditions in some regions of South Korea.

In 2022, actor Lee El voiced her concerns on social media, drawing attention to the festival's water consumption. She stated, per the Korean Herald, "I wish the 300 tons of water used at the Waterbomb concert could be poured into the Soyang River," referencing areas near the river that were experiencing severe drought at the time.

TV personality and DJ Julian Quintart has also raised questions about the festival's environmental practices. He expressed disappointment over the use of single-use LED lights in VIP invitations, highlighting the need for more sustainable approaches in event planning.

Quintart elaborated on his concerns, saying, per the Korean Herald, "As a DJ, I have always been concerned about the impact of festivals on the environment. I have been critical of excessive water usage, and when I saw that the invitation used nonrecyclable materials containing rare and expensive resources, I was honestly upset and frustrated."

The DJ went on to compare Waterbomb's practices unfavorably with those of international acts like Coldplay, adding, "Even Coldplay showed efforts toward sustainability at their concert by reusing entrance wristbands, minimizing the use of disposable cups, using energy-saving LED screens and flying on commercial flights instead of private jets. I hope to see festivals in Korea also taking environmental concerns into account."

Festival organizers have struggled to provide concrete data on water usage, with a representative from Hanwha Resort, one of the festival venues, stating that it's challenging to accurately measure the amount of water used during the event. The official mentioned plans to use groundwater for this year's festival, though this approach may not fully address environmental concerns.

Despite the criticisms, many attendees defend the festival, arguing that its water usage should be considered separately from broader issues of drought and water shortages. One 28-year-old office worker, identified only as Kim, expressed excitement about attending the Seoul Waterbomb, stating to the Korean Herald, "Waterbomb indeed uses a lot of water, but I think the issues surrounding water and the festival are separate matters. Instead of reducing the water waste at the event, I believe the fundamental solution should be to address the drought problem."

As the festival continues its tour across South Korea, the debate surrounding its environmental impact is likely to persist. The presence of international stars like Reynolds and Jackman may bring additional attention to these issues, potentially prompting organizers to consider more sustainable practices in future editions.

In a lighthearted moment amid the controversy, Reynolds joked on social media about Jackman joining the K-pop scene, writing on X, "I successfully negotiated a trade. Wolverine will be the newest and only member of @Stray_Kids. And the entire band will join the MCU. We wish @RealHughJackman all the best on his K-pop journey."

As Waterbomb navigates these challenges, it is unclear how the festival will balance its popularity and entertainment value with growing environmental concerns. The ongoing discussion might transform summer festivities in South Korea and beyond, allowing for a more sustainable approach to event planning.