‘Popeye and His Friends’ Host Tom Hatten Dead at 92

Popeye and His Friends host Tom Hatten, who was also the face of KTLA’s Family Film Festival, has passed away at the age of 92.

According to PEOPLE, Hatten’s passing was confirmed by Joe Quasarano, his longtime friend and former KTLA producer, though no cause of death appears to have been shared at this time.

Hatten hosted Popeye and Friends from 1976 until 1988, and worked on Family Film Festival from 1978 until 1992.

Los Angeles actor, writer and television host Tom Hatten, whose long and diverse career included hosting “Family Film Festival” on KTLA, died Saturday at age 92. https://t.co/OXQ11GJlgO — KTLA (@KTLA) March 17, 2019

Following his passing, many of Hatten’s fans have come out to memorialize the late TV personality.

“During childhood weekends, I fondly remember tuning to the Family Film Festival on @KTLA. These memories are comforting, as it recalls a time that So Cal felt less like a sprawling metropolis, and more like the familiar place I called home. Farewell, #TomHatten,” one person tweeted.

Farewell Tom Hatten! What an incredible privilege to spend time with him last month at the Billy Wilder Theatre where he was honored. A man who truly shaped our childhood! pic.twitter.com/BLQnjOqFuE — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) March 16, 2019

“Oh man, my earliest Sunday morning memories were watching Tom Hatten host both Popeye and Family Film Festival. He was such a great, comforting presence for a young film geek in training,” another person wrote.

“No way to fully do justice to how much #TomHatten was part of So. Cal. kids’ lives. Loved him w/ Popeye, Family Film Festival & more. He seemed omnipresent on tv & like a friend. A favorite feature was when someone gave him a random squiggle & he created a whole drawing from it,” someone else said.

On a warm and beautiful day locally, perhaps it is only fitting that we learn of the passing of a warm and really beautiful man. Local media legend, and an actor with considerable credits, Tom Hatten has died. He was 92 years old. On @ktla he hosted the “Family Film Festival” pic.twitter.com/nYw320sGJg — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) March 16, 2019

“Weekends just weren’t weekends without the family film festival and the kind, happy enthusiasm of Tom Hatten… rest in peace, sir, and thank you for those childhood smiles!” one other fan commented.

In addition to his legendary hosting roles, Hatten also appeared in national TV series such as Gomer Pyle: USMC and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

He is survived by Pete Menifee, his partner of 50 years, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.