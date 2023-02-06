Who Is Myke Wright, Lizzo's Boyfriend? What to Know About the Comedian

Lizzo and Myke Wright may have been dating for a minute, but they didn't go Instagram official until Sunday, Feb. 5, when the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a sweet pre-Grammys snapshot of the couple. While Lizzo has a number of accolades to her name – including her 2023 Grammys win for record of the year for "About Damn Time" – and is known for her high-energy performances, it turns out that Wright is no stranger to the stage, either.

Wright's inklings as a creative began young. According to VoyageLA, Wright attending acting camps, guitar lessons, art exhibits, and live performances while growing up on Detroit's Westside. He also exhibited musical talents early on, forming the all-black rock band, The Grey Level, with three of his best friends in high school and later the alternative hip hop group, Phresh Heir. After years of "juggling music, video production, and attending Art College," Wright's interest in the entertainment world brought him to Los Angeles in 2012, where he sought to pursue a career as a standup comedian.

Wright has since gone on to appear as a stand-up comedian on Adam Devine's House Party and Laughs. His career has expanded to numerous acting credits as well, including How to Be a Grown Up, Doubting Thomas, and the short Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus, per his IMDb page. In addition to his careers as a musician, stand-up comedian, and actor, Wright is also a designer and contributes designs to the Detroit-based luxury clothing brand EMLE. He also founded his own designer and innovation company called ümi, which is "focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience."

As Wright's career grew, he became tied to Lizzo. Romance rumors first sparked between the two back in 2021 when they were spotted having dinner together in L.A. on Valentine's Day. They were again seen together at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021. However, it was not until April 2022 that Lizzo confirmed during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series Radio Andy that she was in a relationship. She and Wright then stepped out together for her 34th birthday in West Hollywood later that same month before making their first red carpet appearance together at the FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, on June 4. Although Lizzo shared photos of herself and Wright to Instagram at the time, she did not make their relationship Instagram official Sunday, Feb. 5, when she shared a gallery of images of herself and Wright, which she captioned, "Hard Launch." She previously revealed to Vanity Fair that she has known Wright for six years, adding, "He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it... He's the love of my life. We are life mates."