Pop Singer Starts New Job as Morning Show TV Panelist

Decades after he reached stardom with hits like "Flava" and "I Feel You," '90s pop sensation Peter Andre is embarking on a new career venture. On Wednesday, May 31, Andrew made his presenting debut when he delivered the day's top stories alongside host Ellie Costello on GB News, the singer becoming an instant fan-favorite.

Andre first announced his GB News stint on Tuesday when he told fans on Instagram he would be co-hosting the Wednesday and Thursday editions of the 6-9:30am show alongside Costello. Later speaking to MailOnline, the "Mysterious Girls" singer admitted he had some reservations about hosting, telling the outlet, "I love presenting and have been doing it on and off for years but I knew this was a tough gig and I knew that Eamonn is incredible and so is the other presenters – so I was very nervous, I'm not going to lie."

Andre clearly had nothing to worry about. While some GB News viewers were a bit confused by Costello's sudden new co-host, many felt Andre was a natural. Taking to Twitter Wednesday morning, one person wrote, "Peter Andre surprisingly not bad !.thought he was going to be his usual animated cracking jokes self!" Another GB News viewer tweeted, "Very surprised how well Peter Andre fitted in as presenter on GB news. Well done," with someone else tweeting, "loving Peter Andre this morning, it was a shock to see him and he is doing very well! Pleasant surprise."

Andre told MailOnline after his first hosting stint that he believes "it went well," adding that "people say I'm not opinionated, I am when it comes to things I'm really passionate about and I think it was nice to be able to talk about obesity on today's show. I really felt strong about that. It was nice to have the debates because when you have a debate with someone you can hear some of their points and think that's valid and they can hear your points and think 'oh actually that's valid.'"

Andre proved to be such a popular co-host that some GB News viewers are already calling for him to be made a permanent fixture on the morning show. Responding to those comments, Andre said, "I think I'm going to get through tomorrow's show first before I think about a career in news. I am really glad that they gave me an opportunity."