S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole's Cause of Death Revealed

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole died of natural causes. Nearly six weeks after the singer was found dead in his Dorset home at the age of 46, a spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner's Service confirmed Cattermole's cause of death, the coroner also revealing that there will not be an inquest into Cattermole's passing.

"We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded," the May 18 statement, shared with Sky News, said. "As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest."

Born March 7, 1977 in St Albans, Hertfordshire, Cattermole grew up performing in youth choirs and studied theater before he found global stardom as part of S Club 7 in 1999. The band, also consisting of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens, saw their first single, "Bring It All Back," reach No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Hits including S Club Party" and "Don't Stop Movin'" followed. Cattermole left S Club 7 in 2002, a year before the band was disbanded for the first time, and briefly returned in 2014. S Club 7 confirmed Cattermole's death in a statement on April 7.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," the group wrote on Instagram. "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," continued the "Bring It All Back" performers' statement. "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

At the time of his passing, S Club 7 was preparing for a reunion tour. The group announced Sunday that the tour will continue as planned in his memory, but member Spearitt, who once dated Cattermole, will no longer join the group on the tour. In an emotional video, Stevens said of Cattermole, "he's always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning. And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and it's going to make it even more special." McIntosh described Cattermole as a "big brother to us, all of us and you guys out there," adding, "he truly was a unique specimen of human being."