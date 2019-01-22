Police Visit Blac Chyna’s Home for Second Time Over Alleged Child Neglect

Blac Chyna received a second visit from police just hours after she was accused of neglecting her daughter.

According to TMZ, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the reality TV star’s home for the second time within a 24-hour period Monday to “diffuse a potentially explosive situation” between Chyna and her makeup artist, who was returning to the home to collect her things.

The two had gotten into a verbal altercation on Sunday, with a source telling Radar Online that Chyna had thrown “the makeup artist out of the house and wouldn’t give back her makeup.” Fearing that tensions could once again ignite, the makeup artist requested a police presence so that she could retrieve the mascara, eyeliner, and other items that had been left at the home.

That Sunday fight was reportedly the catalyst for the anonymous phone call that triggered the first police visit Sunday night after a caller alleged that Chyna was drunk and unable to properly care for her 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.

“Chyna thinks the makeup artist’s story somehow quickly got back to Rob, and then someone who knows Rob called 911,” a source claimed. “Chyna thinks this is just another attempt to paint her as a bad mother, but this had nothing to do with the kids. It was all about the makeup artist.”

The incident comes just weeks after Chyna got into a fight with Love and Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy, Kardashian’s supposed new love interest. According to reports, after questioning Skyy about her relationship with Kardashian, Chyna allegedly threw a drink at Skyy.

“I am like the nicest person in the world,” Skyy wrote on social media immediately after the incident. “I’m sitting down, minding my business, somebody said, ‘Yo, Chyna is at the party, she want to kick it wit you. So I went over there, I sat with her, we kicked it, we had a drink or two. After the second drink, we had some Red Bull, and out of nowehere this b— starts, ‘B—, you gotta get the f— up out of my section.’ I said, ‘Who the f— are you talking to?’ She’s like, ‘You gotta get up right now.’”

Chyna and Kardashian had dated for several months before welcoming their daughter and becoming engaged, but their relationship ultimately hit a number of rough patches resulting in their split in 2017. Since then, they have been embattled in a bitter child support battle that has seen both sides filing a number of lawsuits.