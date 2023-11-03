Police Under Investigation for Alleged Racist Messages About Meghan Markle

Police in West Yorkshire are investigating a serving officer who allegedly sent racist and misogynistic messages about Meghan Markle in a WhatsApp group with colleagues. Speaking to Sky News, the officer's ex-wife described the messages as "racist and just vile messages," adding that they were directed at the Duchess of Sussex as well as other members of the British royal family.

"They were racist and just vile messages, mainly about the Royal Family, Meghan Markle, the Queen. There were other just really misogynistic messages that weren't funny, but for some reason they all thought it was hilarious sending these things round," the officer's ex-wife told the outlet. "It made me distrustful of police in general, because I was thinking if this is what police officers are like, if this is their humour, how do you depart from that mindset in work? When you're having conversations like this or sending these things around between other officers, how can you remain unbiased in situations and have the integrity to do the right thing? You can't."

According to Sky News, a device containing the content and messages was given to West Yorkshire police 18 months ago. However, the officer's ex-wife said she does not believe West Yorkshire Police have looked at the content even though she sent it screenshots earlier this year.

The allegations are similar to those made against five Metropolitan Police officers, who last month pleaded guilty to offenses under the Communications Act 2003. Over a two-year period, the officers are said to have sent "grossly offensive" racist messages about Markle, the late Queen, and the late Prince Philip.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that an officer had been suspended as part of an investigation into separate allegations, stating, "we are aware of these further allegations which are also being investigated. Due to the ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further on this case at this time." The statement added that "we also make it clear to those working for West Yorkshire Police that the use of misogynistic or racist language is not acceptable. If anyone has any concerns about the conduct of a West Yorkshire Police employee, then we would urge them to report it."

Meanwhile, Barrister Abimbola Johnson, the chair of the independent scrutiny and oversight board of the National Police Chief's Council, said the allegations against the officer are unsurprising. Johnson pointed to a recent report from Baronness Louise Casey, which concluded that racism and misogyny were national problems in policing. Johnson said "it questions the values, the reasonable kind of use of thought processes by those officers and whether they can be trusted to use their powers legally but also with emotional and cultural intelligence."