Police Rush to Bella Thorne House Party After Reports of ‘Several Gunshots’

Police were dispatched to Bella Thorne‘s home in Los Angeles over the weekend after several 911 calls were made Sunday morning reporting several gunshots coming from the area.

Law enforcement sources told The Blast that nearby residents claimed to have heard several gunshots while a party was going on at Thorne’s home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to dispatch audio obtained by The Blast, witnesses claim they heard multiple gunshots coming from the party, and one officer claims they “fired two shots in the air.”

Several Los Angeles Police Department units, including a helicopter, reportedly rushed to the scene and commanded over a loudspeaker for the crowd outside the house to disperse. One officer on dispatch audio claims the suspects fled the scene in a silver Mercedes and were seen driving away from the house.

The Blast reports that the suspect, or suspects, is still at large. It’s unclear if there were any victims as a result of the alleged gunfire, although none were identified.

An LAPD spokesperson told the news outlet that the gunfire could have also been confused with fireworks and added that no arrests were made or citations issued in connection to the incident.

Thorne has been making headlines as of late after The View host Whoopi Goldberg criticized her on-air for being the victim of a nude photo hacking scheme. During Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg said, “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself. …I’m sorry. Your age does not — you don’t get to do that. You don’t get to do it.”

The Duff actress was quick to clap back in a letter and tearful video, in which she called out Goldberg for victim blaming her after she was violated by a hacker’s actions.

“Dear Whoopi, I have loved you for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” she wrote. “I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mindset as u are a show talking to young girls.”

In her video, Thorne said, “Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you and shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that.”