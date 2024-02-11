Police Called to Jada Pinkett Smith's Home After Frightening Incident

The 'Set it Off' star had to confront the pair of men that made it to her balcony.

Jada Pinkett Smith showed some real bravery in the face of a terrifying ordeal. According to TMZ, the Set it Off star was faced with two men who climbed up to her balcony at her Los Angeles area home.

According to law enforcement sources, the pair of men were clad in hoodies and attempted to make their way into the home around 8 p.m. local time. But according to Pinkett Smith, she scared them away after she saw them. The suspects has fled before police arrived. No word on whether the incident was targeting Pinkett Smith or if it was just a random home invasion.

The incident comes in the wake of a dramatic year for the actress and her estranged husband, Will Smith. She revealed these details in the promotional tour for her memoir release, adding that she still felt that Tupac was her soul mate and that she would never get divorced from Smith despite their separation.

Pinkett Smith said that her husband will soon make his way back to living together in one home, but that hasn't happened yet, according to TMZ.