Playmate Kristina Shannon’s Text Messages to Paul Marciano Turned Over in Guess Investigation

Text messages between Playboy Playmate Kristina Shannon and Guess co-founder Paul Marciano have been turned over in the company's sexual misconduct investigation.

Shannon has accused Marciano of sexual assault, but he feels a record of messages between the two of them show that she initiated sexual contact and was the more aggressive force in the situation.

According to messages obtained by The Blast, Shannon allegedly texted Marciano a message saying, "I want to see you it's been so long!" She also is said to have told him that she has a "huge master bedroom full of candles for love making," and that he "U should cum over sometime for a pleasurable time!"

The outlet reports that another message Shannon sent to Marciano included a video of her with another woman and read, "I have a beautiful girl who wants to do a 3some with us."

Additionally, one message sent a few days before Shannon went public with her claims is alleged to say, "Hey word on the street is your going down this year Weinstein Style."

Those claims from Shannon surfaced back in February, with the model alleging that Marciano "forced himself on" her. She later added that he started "caressing my breasts and grabbing my crotch and walked me over to my bed and laid me on my stomach." The two of them then had sexual intercourse, Shannon said.

"Now that I'm talking about this, I'm getting so emotional. The whole reason my sister and I did Playboy is because we wanted to be models. He hung that over me. I hate him," Shannon added.

She also revealed that he bragged about being the man responsible for making Kate Upton famous, and she alleges that he claimed to have slept with Upton.

As has been widely reported, Upton recently made claims of sexual harassment against Marciano, detailing a situation that took place at a photo shoot.

"After the first day of shooting the Guess Lingerie campaign [on July 25, 2010], Paul Marciano said he wanted to meet with me," Upton explained. "As soon as I walked in with photographer Yu Tsai, Paul came straight up to me, forcibly grabbed my breasts and started feeling them — playing with them actually. After I pushed him away, he said, 'I'm making sure they're real.' "

"I remember not wanting to say 'Get off of me,' " Upton recounted, "because I didn't want to open my mouth to say anything because I didn't want him to be able to put his tongue in my mouth. I had two options: do everything I could to wiggle away and avoid his pursuit, or punch the CEO of Guess. So I decided to just wiggle away."

Marciano gave a responding statement to TIME, calling Upton's allegations "absolutely false" and "preposterous."

"I have never been alone with Kate Upton," he said. "I have never touched her inappropriately. Nor would I ever refer to a Guess model in such a derogatory manner."

"I fully support the #MeToo movement," he continued. "At the same time, I will not allow others to defame me and tarnish my reputation. I have pledged to Guess and its Board of Directors my full support and cooperation with a fair and impartial investigation."

Marciano has stepped down temporarily while Guess conducts a thorough investigation of the claims against. Shannon has reportedly opted not to cooperate with the company's investigation on the grounds that she believes everyone involved with Guess are allies of Marciano's.