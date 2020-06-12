Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly's Cause of Death Revealed

✖

More than a month after she was found unresponsive in her Austin, Texas, home, former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly's cause of death has been revealed. According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Mattingly died by suicide after placing "a handgun in her mouth." Toxicology results included in the autopsy report showed that she had opiates and benzodiazepines in her system at the time of her death.

Authorities found Mattingly, 33, unresponsive in her home in mid-April after a close friend called authorities to do a wellness check. Family and friends had grown concerned regarding Mattingly's well-being amid Texas’ shelter-in-place order, which they believe may have significantly impacted her mental health. Shortly after, Mattingly's twin brother Billy, and sister Christy, confirmed that she took her own life and said that she had left a note.

In a statement, the family wrote that "it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life." They explained that Mattingly had "moved closer to home a couple years ago and was living in Austin." The statement added that "it's maybe no secret that Ashley struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, but she wanted to and was working to get better."

Mattingly had notably had a difficult past. In 2016, she was charged with a DUI after allegedly driving a golf cart into a number of parked cars. She was also a victim of domestic violence, with her ex-boyfriend, Lane, being convicted of domestic battery in 2012.

The family's statement went on to say that they "will forever cherish her memories and know that her joy is eternally sealed" and they "look forward to seeing her again." They added that their "hope is that Ashley’s story can continue to shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention."

Mattingly had moved to California to live out her dream of appearing in Playboy and appeared as Playboy's Miss March in 2011. In a Facebook post paying tribute, her sister said that Mattingly would be remembered for being "the life of the party, happy, and outgoing."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741. If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.