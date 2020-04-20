Ashley Mattingly's Family Speaks out After Playmate's Apparent Suicide

Former Playboy playmate, Ashley Mattingly, reportedly died of suicide according to a report by TMZ. She was 33 at the time of her passing. Both her brother and sister confirmed with the outlet that she had taken her own life.

Since her death, her family has put out a statement offering their final words in regards to their late model. Back in 2011, Mattingly was named Miss March by the magazine. Her run with Playboy didn't last much longer as she opted to step away from the spotlight. In their statement, the family noted that she did struggle with substance abuse with alcohol and drugs. "We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life," the statement read. "Ashley moved closer to home a couple years ago and was living in Austin. It's maybe no secret that Ashley struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, but she wanted to and was working to get better."

Her sister, Christy DeWeese shared a moment of the two together on Facebook before writing her farewell. "Because I can't find the words to say I will just leave this here. I love you and will miss you every day," her note began. "Fly high sister, I know you are the most gorgeous angel in heaven!"

In the initial report by TMZ, responders to the scene discovered Mattingly unresponsive. The call was put in by a close friend of hers after concern struck in. The outlet explains that her family and friends grew a bit concerned as Mattingly, who was living in Texas where a shelter-in-place had been in place, may have seen her mental health deteriorate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2012, Mattingly's ex-boyfriend Lane Garrison was convicted of domestic battery. Four years later, she found herself in trouble with the law after being charged with a DUI as she drove a golf cart into multiple cars.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.