Playboy Model Lora Drammis Escaped Death After 170mph Tornado Destroyed Her Nashville Home

Playboy model Lora Drammis recently recounted how she escaped death, after a 170 mile per hour tornado destroyed her Nashville home. In an interview with The Sun, Drammis spoke about what she experienced when the deadly tornado tore through Music City, saying, “It sounded like a nuclear bomb had gone off. The whole thing was terrifying.”

The former FHM model moved to Nashville in 2019 and recalled that she was in bed watching the lightning when tornado sirens went off. She then got a text from a friend warning her to “hide,” so she jumped into action. “I picked up my dog to get in the bath — because that’s where they say is the safest place,” she shared, then explaining that as soon as she opened her bedroom door, the category F3 tornado knocked her to the floor. “I rolled on top of Araya and managed to push my door closed with my feet. The pressure of it felt like the door was going to fall on top of us. It must have lasted about 30 seconds in total. All my windows smashed at once,” Drammis said. “It was the most frightening experience of my life.”

Once the twister had passed, she realized that her kitchen had caved in, which propelled here into a state of fear. “I was screaming. I thought everyone else on my street was dead. I was in my pajamas and there was glass everywhere. My car was wrecked.”

Drammis shared that she was eventually being freed by a neighbor, then said, “If I had opened the bedroom door two seconds earlier, I would have been in the room where the tornado did the most damage. My life was saved by not going through it.”

Currently, Drammis is staying with a friend, but says that she has no plans to leave Nashville. “My community is the most beautiful place,” she said.

Recently, she shared a photo on her Instagram page of a sign the reads, “We Believe In East Nash,” which is the part of the city she resides in.

“So much love here from my friends, my neighbors, from total strangers. What a horrific week but how lucky we are to have such a powerful community. After the storm comes the rainbow.,” Drammis wrote in the post caption.