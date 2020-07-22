'Pitch Perfect' Star Anna Camp Reveals She Was COVID-19 Positive Earlier This Year

Anna Camp, who starred in the Pitch Perfect series as Aubrey Posen, revealed on Tuesday in an Instagram post that she had contracted COVID-19. The actress felt “responsibility” in sharing with her followers what her story was and what she went through.

In her post, Camp did lead off by saying that since she has gone through her bout with the coronavirus, she has tested negative. She explained that she was sick for three weeks and to this day still has ongoing symptoms. Camp, who also appeared in True Blood, noted that she took all the necessary precautions by wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, but had one slip-up, “When the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public.” She said that one hiccup was the moment she came down with the virus.

In sharing her story, Camp tied it back to the claim that this strain is nothing more than virus. The 37-year-old said it’s anything but that, sharing that she has dealt with the flu before and “this is absolutely not that.” She called the whole thing “unbelievably stressful” because of all the unknowns with it being a new strain and no known cure or vaccination. The mental strain, she said, makes it a grueling situation. In regards to her symptoms, Camp dealt with the loss of smell and taste, which was something many people, including the first professional athlete, Rudy Gobert, said was a telling sign. She also had fatigue, impacted sinuses, nausea and vomiting among other things.

Calling herself “lucky” because she “didn’t die,” she urged everyone to wear their masks everywhere because it can happen anytime to anyone, “We can all make a difference.” Her lengthy, detailed post wrapped up by suggesting everyone do the simple thing in wearing a mask and washing their hands because Camp doesn’t want anyone to go through what she had to deal with. Camp did not reveal the exact time she experienced this aside from that it went on for three weeks. Her photo showed her wearing a pink-striped mask.

Camp recently was a part of a new Netflix film called Desperados, which came out on July 3. Along with Camp, the cast included Nasim Pedrad, Lamorne Morris and Heather Graham. She also was a part of another movie that dropped in 2020 during the pandemic, Lovebirds, which hit the streaming service on May 22.