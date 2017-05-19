The ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Premiere Saw A Bizarre, Awkward Kiss Attempt

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend attempted to lock lips at the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales premiere, but things got awkward

The professional skier was posing for pictures with former L.A. Rams offensive assistant coach Kenan Smith at Thursday night’s red carpet event in New York City, according to the Daily Mail.

After posing for a couple solo shots, Vonn pulls her man to her side and attempts to kiss him on the cheek, but he totally misses the message. He awkwardly starts to turn and receive the kiss on his lips, but it turns into an awkward mess.

Vonn tries to play it off by brushing off Smith’s cheek and keep smiling, but the photographers on the red carpet got some funny photos and video.

Regardless of the mishap, the two, who have dated since November, looked classy and stylish at the event. Vonn, who previously dated Tiger Woods, wore a close-fitting black bodycon dress. Smith wore a suave grey suit.

Watch the full awkward encounter below:

This odd red carpet moment is just the latest headline-grabbing moment surrounding the Disney franchise’s new film.

Hackers have allegedly stolen the Johnny Depp-starring film and are holding it ransom. However, the producers have no plans to negotiate with the hackers.

The film’s promotion has also been marred up with several incidents surrounding Depp. He’s currently in the midst of a financial dispute that has caused some malicious accusations to be tossed around.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens in theaters on May 26.

