Pippa Middleton’s Father-in-Law Charged With Rape of a Child

Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law, David Matthews, has been charged in France with raping a minor.

French national news agency AFP cited legal sources and said Matthews has been charged with the “rape of a minor by a person with authority over his victim,” via the Daily Mail.

Matthews, 73, was taken into custody for questioning on Tuesday by investigators with France’s Brigade for the Protection of Minors in regards to a case dating from 1998 to 1999.

A complaint was lodged in 2017. Matthews denies the allegations.

Matthews is the father of Middleton’s husband, financier James Matthews. Middleton and James married in May 2017, with David in attendance at the nuptials.

David is a self-made millionaire who started his career as a garage mechanic and salesman before moving into motorsports and starting car dealerships. He also ventured into hotels in later years.

The 73-year-old married his first wife, driver Anita Taylor, and the couple had one daughter together before divorcing in 1969. He married his second wife, artist Jane Parker, and the pair had three sons, James, Spencer and Michael. Michael passed away at age 22 on an expedition to Mount Everest. Spencer has appeared on the British reality show Made in Chelsea.

Middleton and James’ wedding was a high-profile affair, attended by several members of the royal family, including Middleton’s sister, Kate Middleton, and her family, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will themselves tie the knot on May 19.

Harry and Markle’s wedding will also have an extremely A-list guest list, with both royals and many of the couple’s famous friends slated to attend. They will also be inviting more than 2,600 members of the public to share in their wedding day, Kensington Palace recently announced.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a statement read. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

Kensington Palace shared that Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple’s arrival, as well as their departure as they depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

Those guests will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

