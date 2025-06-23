‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Announces Big Career News

The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond is ready to show an up-close-and-personal look at life on the family ranch with a new YouTube series.

The Food Network star, 56, announced on Friday that her family’s new YouTube series, Drummond Ranch, would be launching soon.

“Have been working on this for awhile and am so excited to share this little sneak peek trailer with you,” wrote Drummond. “If you have missed the ranching/agricultural content on my show in recent years, you might enjoy following this YouTube series!”

Drummond revealed that she would “play only a supporting role” in the new series, which will mainly follow her husband Ladd, his brother Tim, and some of their kids, including daughter Paige.

“The real stars are the cowboys (including Paige!), cattle, horses, weather, markets, ups, downs, and everything in between,” Drummond wrote. “We even filmed Paige’s wedding and the behind the scenes of setting it up on the ranch.”

Sharing the trailer as “a small glimpse of what’s to come,” the celebrity chef encouraged people to subscribe to the Drummond Ranch YouTube channel to get new episodes when they drop “soon.” She concluded, “Saddle up!”

Drummond appears briefly in the trailer, bringing in breakfast for her husband and the ranch workers before they head out for a hard day’s work.

“A new Drummond Ranch series is coming soon!” the trailer description reads. “Saddle up and come along for the ride as Ladd Drummond, his brother Tim, the kids, and the cowboys show the inner workings of the family agricultural operation.”

“This trailer shows a few glimpses, but the series will cover everything from cows and calves, weather factors, markets, family dynamics, and the work required to keep a cattle ranch functioning and healthy,” the description continued. “Stay tuned for episodes soon!”

Drummond’s fans were thrilled to hear there was more ranch life content to come. “I always enjoyed hearing about the ranch! It’s part of what drew me into your show. Also, watching the kids grow and the pets,” one person commented. “These things made the show seem really cohesive and real. It didn’t matter if the recipes in a certain show weren’t something I would likely prepare. It was fun watching you prepare the dishes and see how it all fit into your real life world. So glad you’re touching on that element again even if in a different way.”

“Can’t wait!” another added. “It’s encouraging to see the cowboy life coming back to the forefront. Most young people today have no idea where their food comes from, let alone the hard work it takes to get it. I grew up on a farm and saw the hard work it takes. So glad to see that being brought back into focus.”