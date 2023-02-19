Pink Adds More Dates to Her International Tour

Pink announced a slew of fall arena dates just hours after releasing her new studio album, Trustfall. The 14-city tour is produced by Live Nation and starts on Oct. 12 in New York's Madison Square Garden. On select dates of the previously announced "Summer Carnival Stadium Tour," including special guests Brandi Carlile along with 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. KidCutUp and Grouplove will also feature on all tour dates. Among the collaborators on Trustfall are Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, as well as Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, Fred Again, Billy Mann, and others. "This might be the album I'm most proud of," Pink said in a statement. "Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes."

Pink also discussed her new album and first headlining tour in a recent interview with Variety. The singer gave no doubt that performing in arenas wouldn't deter her famous high-flying concert sets. "The 360 flying that I do attaches itself to the back of the stadium, not the roof, so I can actually go farther and higher. And I don't always love that," she said. "Especially the higher part, because when we did Wembley Stadium, I was like, 'I don't know about this.' I mean, we're having stuff built now and hoping it works. And every tour I do, the technology is advanced. I figure by the time I need that hip replacement, that's gonna be advanced, also — it's gonna be easy."

Pink also revealed her personal motivator for keeping up a grueling touring schedule into her 40s — music icon Tina Turner."I saw Tina when she was 69 in Christian Louboutins, running ar­­ound the stage, full choreography, like a crazy person. And I thought to myself: Shit. So now I have no ex­cuse. I look at the greats and I wanna keep up. I want to keep pushing it and be better — a better human, a better mom, a better daughter, a better sister, a better performer, a better writer. And age works against you, right? But at 43, I'm stronger than I've ever been in my life. I could kick my 33-year-old ass."

TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Thu Oct. 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct. 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Fri Oct. 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Oct. 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Oct. 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov. 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Nov. 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Nov. 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov. 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Nov. 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Nov. 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Nov. 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Nov. 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center