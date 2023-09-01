Pink Pays Emotional Tribute to Her Late Father on Anniversary of His Death

Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, on the second anniversary of his death due to cancer. The "So What" singer, 43, took to Instagram Saturday to share a throwback video of her dad, who died in August 2021, playing with her now-6-year-old son Jameson as a toddler. "I miss you, Dad. The kids do too. Sometimes I hate how time flies," Pink began her heartfelt caption.

"Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt. Today it isn't funny. Today it just hurts. I'm glad you don't anymore though. You don't hurt," she continued. "I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you're still getting out of line. I hope you're singing along. I hope you're making everyone laugh. I hope you feel this love ... gone but not forgotten, Daddy Sir."

Pink, who is also mother to 12-year-old daughter Willow with husband Carey Hart, announced two years ago that her father had died at age 75 following a battle with prostate cancer. Two months after Moore passed, Pink wrote she was "not ready" to accept the loss of her dad while commemorating what would have been his 76th birthday. "When I reach into my memories of us to try to understand our relationship I remember our fights first. Screaming. Crying. Misunderstanding And then like a parallel universe," she shared. "Simultaneously I remember the way you would pat my hand and say 'aww' to remind me to be gentler. To remind me that I was nicer than that thing I said."

"I don't even know that I can handle the cold hard truth that I miss you yet," she continued. "I wanna still act like this is one of those times that I'm busy and not calling. I can't feel this yet." The "Try" artist concluded, "You would've been 76 today. And I'm ashamed to say that I'm not sure I remembered to send a card. You and i's hearts have always been a bit broken. And you're the only one that understood that without having to talk about it. I don't know where you are. And therefore I don't know where I am either. Anyways. Happy birthday Daddy Sir. Gone but not forgotten. I won't miss you yet. I'm not ready."