Pink Fans Are Rediscovering Her R&B Era

Pink has become quite the superstar since her early beginnings. Having crossed genres over the years, a few fans of hers are just realizing just exactly where she came from. One Twitter user shared a clip of her music video for “There You Go,” which was the lead single for her debut album, “Can’t Take Me Home.” What struck the fan, though, was that Pink started out as an R&B artist, eventually transforming her career, delving into the pop and rock scene and, even more recently, some work in the country music world.

This particular song dropped in 2000 about two months before her first album was released. Along with “There You Go,” the album featured singles like “Most Girls” and “You Make Me Sick.” The album was certified double-platinum. She eventually followed it up with a more pop-rock second album that featured one of her most well-known singles, “Get The Party Started.” To date, Pink, who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, has released eight albums, her latest being “Hurts 2B Human” in 2019. This particular album took her even further away from her R&B days as her music transitioned into themes of love and family and even featured some fellow pop stars like Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.

Here are some of the best reactions to people looking back on Pink’s R&B career start.