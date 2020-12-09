Pink Fans Are Rediscovering Her R&B Era
Pink has become quite the superstar since her early beginnings. Having crossed genres over the years, a few fans of hers are just realizing just exactly where she came from. One Twitter user shared a clip of her music video for “There You Go,” which was the lead single for her debut album, “Can’t Take Me Home.” What struck the fan, though, was that Pink started out as an R&B artist, eventually transforming her career, delving into the pop and rock scene and, even more recently, some work in the country music world.
This particular song dropped in 2000 about two months before her first album was released. Along with “There You Go,” the album featured singles like “Most Girls” and “You Make Me Sick.” The album was certified double-platinum. She eventually followed it up with a more pop-rock second album that featured one of her most well-known singles, “Get The Party Started.” To date, Pink, who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, has released eight albums, her latest being “Hurts 2B Human” in 2019. This particular album took her even further away from her R&B days as her music transitioned into themes of love and family and even featured some fellow pop stars like Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.
Here are some of the best reactions to people looking back on Pink’s R&B career start.
prevnext
That whole album SLAPPED low key! “Let me let you know”, “love is such a crazy thing”, “STOP FALLING”!!! The girls are happy she didn’t want to stay in the genre because her foot would have started on necks! Lol— Rey Sensei (@reynsensei) December 8, 2020
prevnext
She hated this phase. It was the real Alecia! But she wanted to push the “it’s what the label forced me to do”. Whole time she was like this b4 she got signed.— To Those Who Wait (@2ThozWhoW8) December 8, 2020
prevnext
These dance moves 💀💀💀💀💀😭😭— Curtissa (@curtissa_g) December 8, 2020
prevnext
That’s cause Alecia Moore ain’t want us to talk about it. She hates that LA Reid forced her to make bops 😫— Prince Petty (@thetirekinge) December 8, 2020
prevnext
Can’t believe 7 yr old me believed this was the REAL her. Damn shame pic.twitter.com/qu3UfhmZqa— Drakespeare ✍🏾 aka DUSSÉ Dalviin 🥃 (@BrysenSei) December 8, 2020
prevnext
I remember hearing ‘you make me sick’ & songs from her debut album as a kid then growing up and seeing her drop ‘raise your glass’ & ‘so what’ I was so confused 💀💀— B🇸🇸 (@beeezus3) December 8, 2020
prev
Cause she was never about that R&B life this image was made by the record label— Magical Sky Daddy🇵🇦🇵🇷 (@Omar11423) December 9, 2020