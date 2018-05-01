Pink Posts Channing Tatum Birthday Photo

Pink helped Channing Tatum celebrate his 38th birthday on Thursday with a hilarious Instagram photo.

The picture showed Tatum tied up with two women dressed in black leather outfits each gave him a peck on the cheek.

“Happy birthday @channingtatum !!!!” Pink wrote. The singer turned off the comments section for the post but it managed to rack up 141,000 likes from fans within three days.

While he’s made a few public appearances, Tatum has been virtually silent since his split from wife Jenna Dewan. The two announced their separation back on April 2.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the Magic Mike actor is having a tougher time adapting to the new single lifestyle than Dewan.

(It’s) “been hard for Channing,” the source said. “He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him.”

“Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with,” they said. “Her life isn’t really changing … if anything, she’s just busier.”

Another source told Us Weekly, “Channing definitely misses Jenna.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” another source told the tabloid. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

Dewan herself admitted in an interview with Health Magazine just before the split that the nine-year marriage was anything but perfect.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect. I think there are such things as great fits,” the dancer said.

She continued, “It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa. But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”