Pink, Avril Lavigne Stick up for Kesha in Dr. Luke Legal Battle

Kesha’s ongoing legal battle with against former music producer Dr. Luke received a sizeable boost as fellow pop singers Pink and Avril Lavigne both filed sworn affidavits in support of her.

The “Praying” singer originally filed a lawsuit against Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) in 2014, claiming he had allegedly raped her on two separate occasions in 2005 and 2008. He countersued for defamation, claiming that her accusations were allegedly keeping him from working with other potential artists.

According to The Blast, Pink wrote in her statement, “The reason I have not worked with Dr. Luke since 2006 has nothing to do with Kesha Sebert, her words or her actions.” Lavigne wrote the same in her statement, as her working relationship with him ended in 2007.

Kesha’s initial lawsuit was thrown out by a New York judge, but Luke’s lawsuit has continued as he is reportedly seeking $50 million in damages.

The Blast acquired documents in early June stating Kesha allegedly texted Lady Gaga back in 2016, claiming Luke had previously raped fellow singer Katy Perry.

“On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her,” the document stated.

“[Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry,” and that “Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, [Lady Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media,” it continued.

Kesha’s lawyer Bo Pearl defended his client against the accusations, saying in a statement that Kesha had merely heard of Luke’s alleged assualt on Perry from “the CEO of a major record label” and that she was merely passing that on to Gaga.

“The startling statement [by the industry exec] was subsequently discussed in a private, one-on-one text message between Kesha and Lady Gaga,” Pearl wrote. “It would have remained completely private, except that Dr. Luke and his team took a text obtained only in discovery and decided to publish it to millions of people in his amended complaint against Kesha.”

Perry denied any such encounter with Luke happened.

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, has vocally defended Kesha in the past.

“I don’t know what happened (with Kesha),” Pink said in an October 2017 interview with Vanity Fair. “But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

“I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him. He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him,” she added.