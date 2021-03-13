Piers Morgan Demanding Apology from 'The Talk' Over Sharon Osbourne 'Bullying'

✖

Piers Morgan is determined to continue his narrative that he is the wronged party in his relentless criticism of Meghan Markle, and he has found a new angle. After he walked off the air on Good Morning Britain and ended up leaving the show altogether, his longtime friend Sharon Osbourne defended his behavior on The Talk. When her co-host Sheryl Underwood brought up Morgan's history of racist remarks, Osbourne got aggressive.

"I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne ranted. "I will ask you again Sheryl… and don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me. This is the situation, you tell me where you have heard him say racist things. Educate me." Underwood pointed out that it wasn't the "exact words of racism” but “the implication and the reaction to it."

Osbourne ended up issuing a statement on social media, apologizing to "anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said." She claimed that she was "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive." Morgan ended up quote tweeting Osbourne's apology, demanding that The Talk apologize.

Sharon's been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don't believe Meghan Markle's bullsh*t.

This is where we've reached.

I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME. https://t.co/kguRA8KVPJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2021

Morgan continued to throw a public tantrum after he was nominated for the Columnist Of The Year award from the Society of Editors, deciding to withdraw his name due to the media firestorm. "I've been nominated in [The Society of Editors] awards as Columnist of the Year," he tweeted. "Obviously, some deranged wokie is now going to make a fuss about this & demand I be cancelled from the shortlist, to make a name for themselves. So before they do, I am cancelling myself. Remove my nomination."