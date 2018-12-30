Piers Morgan Calls Kris Jenner ‘Greedy, Narcissistic and Repulsive’ After She Flaunts Elaborate Christmas Gift

Piers Morgan had some harsh words for Kris Jenner on Christmas, calling the matriarch “greedy, narcissistic and repulsive” after seeing a gift she received.

Jenner has built her family’s dramatic lives into a multimillion dollar empire, and she has no problem flaunting her wealth when she can. She and her daughters gathered for a lavish Christmas celebration starting on Monday night, where Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of her mother holding up a trunk with the words “Rich as F—” stamped across it.

“That’s my mom,” Kardashian wrote across the picture. The trunk retails for $15,000 from Goyard, and for some people it was just too much. Piers Morgan took a screen shot of the picture, which he re-posted later to slam the 63-year-old momager.

“If you’re curious why the Kardashians are all so greedy, narcissistic & repulsive, here’s their mother yesterday,” Morgan wrote.

As usual, followers were divided over Morgan’s inflammatory take. The Kardashians and Jenners would not be as popular as they are without legions of loyal fans. Some felt that Morgan was simply too far outside of their orbit to understand the layers of irony in the gift.

“I personally think this is hilarious and shows she doesn’t take herself too seriously,” one person wrote. “She is rich as f— and it wasn’t handed to her. She works hard just like u do. Jealousy isn’t attractive on u at all.”

“I’ve got to admit -it doesn’t look great but perhaps everyone with a privileged life at one point or another loses sight of how fortunate they are & don’t realise how sometimes they can come across as distasteful!” someone else added. “Probably we would all be guilty of that at some point.”

Still, there were many more who agreed with Morgan and though the flashy trunk was a bad look for Jenner. Many responded by proudly announcing that they had never watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and proposing that the family be deprived of the attention that fuels their empire.

Jenner has not responded to Morgan’s tweet. However, the momager makes her money or chooses to use it, it is clear that she knows the value of other things as well. On Monday, she posted the family Christmas card with a heartfelt message to her followers.

“Wishing you all a beautiful Christmas Eve filled with family, love, peace and happiness!!” it read. “This year’s Christmas Card is one of my favorites! My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!!”