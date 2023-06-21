Pierce Brosnan's Home Burgled by Man Who Pooped, Peed in Neighbor's Yard

Someone trespassed on actor Pierce Brosnan's property on Monday and made themselves right at home. According to a report by TMZ, the stranger was spotted urinating and defecating in the garden outside Brosnan's house and his next door neighbor's house. This man was eventually caught and arrested for burglarly, although he never made it inside Brosnan's house, according to a report by TMZ.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at Brosnan's house on Monday claiming that a man had urinated and defecated in his neighbor's yard. The man lingered, wandering through the gardens and even using an outdoor shower in Brosnan's yard to wash up. He also rooted through the garbage cans, making even more of a mess. Finally, when he saw police arriving the man made a run for it toward the beach. Authorities caught up with him there.

Police even went so far as to deploy a helicopter to find the trespasser, who they say was hiding among the rocks on the beach. Police were able to book the man for burglary because he "stole" water from Brosnan's outdoor shower. To top it all off, police said that Brosnan's wife, TV host Keely Shaye Smith was at home throughout this whole ordeal.

Brosnan's home is large even by L.A. standards and has been a personal passion project for the actor. According to a report by The New York Post, he purchased two adjacent lots in 2000 for a total price of $7.35 million. He then began construction on a "compound" including two separate residences with five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in total. The whole place has a design aesthetic inspired by Thailand – the country where Brosnan filmed the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997.

The main house where Brosnan lives has about 12,500 square feet of living space, and the entire property covers just over an acre. It is situated in a neighborhood known as Broad Beach, where fellow A-listers like Danny DeVito and Dustin Hoffman live. Brosnan listed the house for sale in 2020 and if he had gotten his initial asking price, it reportedly would have been one of the most expensive property sales in the area.

It's unclear why this stranger trespassed on Brosnan's property or if the actor and Smith intend to press charges. They have not commented publicly on this story.