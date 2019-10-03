Phil Collins’ Instagram Posts Throwback Photo Amid Health Concerns

Phil Collins is throwing it back to his younger days in an Instagram post shared amid concerns for the rocker’s health. The 68-year-old shared a throwback photo last week of himself — with hair! — rocking out on the mic in front of a drum kit. In the photo, he’s closing his eyes while belting the lyrics to one of his famous hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Collins (@officialphilcollins) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:11am PDT

Fans have recently grown concerned for Collins after he fell on stage during a performance in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend, one day after he was photographed being pushed in a wheelchair before a show in Atlanta, Georgia. The Genesis frontman is dealing with back pain and permanent nerve damage during his Still Not Dead Yet Live! tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In video published by TMZ, Collins suffered a fall at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, falling backwards in his chair while his 18-year-old son Nicholas performed a drum solo. In the video, Collins can be seen walking back to his chair using a cane. As he sat down, he fell backwards, prompting several crew members to rush over to his aid. He didn’t appear too dazed by the incident and gave the concerned crowd a thumbs-up afterward.

Shortly after the incident, photos and videos surfaced of Collins appearing somewhat frail while being helped into a wheelchair from his chauffeur-driven car by an assistant ahead of his show in Atlanta.

The “In the Air Tonight” singer has used a cane for years as a result of nerve damage in his foot, which he fractured multiple times during recovery from a 2015 surgery on his back, which was a result to repair spinal issues and nerve damage in his neck. He was forced to stop drumming entirely after the spinal issues made it impossible for him to properly grip his drumsticks.

In June 2017, he postponed two concerts in London after he slipped in his hotel room and badly cut his forehead, reportedly requiring stitches at a London hospital. At the time, he apologized to his fans for the inconvenience. “Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans,” the statement read. “He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in ten years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”

According to his website, Collins is scheduled to continue with his Still Not Dead Yet Live! tour throughout the U.S., with his next show scheduled for Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, making his way across the country until he wraps up at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Photo credit: Aaron Davidson / Contributor / Getty