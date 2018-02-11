‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Peter Dinklage’s Hidden Talent Is Rapping

One of the highlights of this year’s Super Bowl LII lineup of commercials was a lip sync battle between Game of Throne star Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman in a mashup commercial for both Doritos and Mountain Dew.

Dinklage, sitting in a dark room that was gradually set on fire as he rapped, did a near-perfect rendition of the quick-paced verse from Busta Rhymes on the 2011 Chris Brown song “Look At Me Now.”

But while Dinklage was merely lip-syncing during the ad, Rhymes said in an interview with TMZ that the Games of Thrones actor has a real talent when it comes to rapping.

“I actually didn’t teach him, I just gave him some guidance,” Rhymes said. “He already knew what he was doing. As a matter of fact Peter Dinklage used to have his own rap group. He’s got bars of his own.”

When asked if Dinklage would be making a surprise guest appearance on Rhymes’ next album, the Grammy nominated rapper gave a surprising answer.

“I’m not going to disclose that yet,” Rhymes said. “Y’all stay tuned.”

TMZ looked into Rhymes comments and discovered that Dinklage was in fact part of a rap/punk group back in the 1990s called Whizzy. Unfortunately no videos of the band’s performances have been found.

Dinklage previously showed off his singing chops on an episode of Saturday Night Live where he sang a ridiculous song called “Space Pants” during one of the skits.