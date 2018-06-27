Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Artist Had a Warning Before He Got Ariana Grande Ink

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are fully in love, and the pair has been expressing that love through photos, Instagram comments and several well-placed tattoos.

In addition to Davidson and Grande’s existing ink, the couple seems to have a tiny matching cloud tattooed on their middle fingers, and Davidson also received two other pieces of art inspired by his new fianceé.

While Davidson obviously went ahead with his Grande-inspired accessories, tattoo artist Jon Mesa told Page Six that he had cautioned the comedian against doing just that after covering up a tattoo Davidson had gotten of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face.

“I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees],” Mesa said. “After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.’”

Despite Mesa’s advice, Davidson had a black bunny mask and Grande’s initials inked on his neck and thumb, respectively, with Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese sharing photos of the comedian’s new art.

“Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man,” Mesa noted. “[But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

“They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together,” he added of the couple. “It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana.”

Davidson and Grande confirmed their relationship on Instagram in late May, posing for a Harry Potter-themed photoshoot in which they both wore robes inspired by the hit series.

Since then, the pair has been nonstop in their public declarations of love for one another, both commenting on each other’s Instagrams and posting photos and videos of their other half to the social media platform.

Davidson confirmed their engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June, telling the host, “It’s f—ing lit.”

“I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick,” the SNL star said. “I’m a lucky motherf—er.”

Continuing their Instagram lovefest, Grande most recently shared a black-and-white video of Davidson putting on a button-down shirt, simply writing, “how.”

how

Photo Credit: Instagram / @petedavidson