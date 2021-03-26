Pete Davidson Sparks Romance Rumors With 'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor and Social Media Is Shook

SNL's Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor have sparks romance rumors after an eyewitness claims to have spotted the two holding hands. According to ET, the source stated that the two stars were "walking together in Caverswall, Staffordshire on Sunday, March 21." The source added, "It seemed like they were a couple because they were holding hands and hugging while walking. They looked very happy and were smiley together."

The eyewitness claimed that they approached the pair and asked Davidson if he was really himself. "He said 'no' in a fake British accent. He proceeded to tell me how he had been trying to trick people with his English accent," the eyewitness stated. "Phoebe laughed along when Pete did his English accent." Fans of the two actors are not sure what to think about the new rumor. Some love it, some hate it, and some are just baffled. But one thing for sure is that the whole thing has everyone shook. Scroll down to read more and see what social media users are saying.