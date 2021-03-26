Pete Davidson Sparks Romance Rumors With 'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor and Social Media Is Shook

By Stephen Andrew

SNL's Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor have sparks romance rumors after an eyewitness claims to have spotted the two holding hands. According to ET, the source stated that the two stars were "walking together in Caverswall, Staffordshire on Sunday, March 21." The source added, "It seemed like they were a couple because they were holding hands and hugging while walking. They looked very happy and were smiley together."

The eyewitness claimed that they approached the pair and asked Davidson if he was really himself. "He said 'no' in a fake British accent. He proceeded to tell me how he had been trying to trick people with his English accent," the eyewitness stated. "Phoebe laughed along when Pete did his English accent." Fans of the two actors are not sure what to think about the new rumor. Some love it, some hate it, and some are just baffled. But one thing for sure is that the whole thing has everyone shook. Scroll down to read more and see what social media users are saying.

The eyewitness then added that they took a photo with Davidson "and Phoebe stood by." They concluded their story by sharing, "After we took the picture, they walked away holding hands."

prevnext

ET reports that it has reached out to reps for the actors to get a comment on the story. At the time of this writing it was unclear if they had received a response.

prevnext

Davidson's romantic life has made headlines for the past few years, dating back to his relationship with singer Ariana Grande in 2017. The pair were briefly engaged in 2018 but eventually broke up.

prevnext

Davidson went on to date Kate Beckinsale for a short time afterward, but they too split. He was recently romanticly linked to Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

prevnext

As for Dynevor, she was previously rumored to be dating her Bridgerton co-star Rege-Jean Page. Back in February, she addressed those rumors and set the record straight.

prevnext

"I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional," Dynevor told You magazine. "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work."

prevnext
0comments

"We have a really professional working relationship," she added. "I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

prev
Start the Conversation

of