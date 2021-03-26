Pete Davidson Sparks Romance Rumors With 'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor and Social Media Is Shook
SNL's Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor have sparks romance rumors after an eyewitness claims to have spotted the two holding hands. According to ET, the source stated that the two stars were "walking together in Caverswall, Staffordshire on Sunday, March 21." The source added, "It seemed like they were a couple because they were holding hands and hugging while walking. They looked very happy and were smiley together."
The eyewitness claimed that they approached the pair and asked Davidson if he was really himself. "He said 'no' in a fake British accent. He proceeded to tell me how he had been trying to trick people with his English accent," the eyewitness stated. "Phoebe laughed along when Pete did his English accent." Fans of the two actors are not sure what to think about the new rumor. Some love it, some hate it, and some are just baffled. But one thing for sure is that the whole thing has everyone shook. Scroll down to read more and see what social media users are saying.
pete davidson and phoebe dynevor are cute. y’all better leave them alone— marie (@MarieeeKlein) March 26, 2021
The eyewitness then added that they took a photo with Davidson "and Phoebe stood by." They concluded their story by sharing, "After we took the picture, they walked away holding hands."
just found out that pete davidson and phoebe dynevor are dating. devastated— 𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕠 (@emptypocketsV) March 25, 2021
ET reports that it has reached out to reps for the actors to get a comment on the story. At the time of this writing it was unclear if they had received a response.
The only thing hotter than Pete Davidson is: Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor.— Cass Goldstein (@CassGoldstein) March 26, 2021
Davidson's romantic life has made headlines for the past few years, dating back to his relationship with singer Ariana Grande in 2017. The pair were briefly engaged in 2018 but eventually broke up.
So if Pete Davidson is actually dating Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton, then I cannot comprehend a future where Ariana Grande's ex is the son in law of SALLY WEBSTER OFF CORRIE. Just sitting round the table at Sunday dinner. I cannot.— LL Cool Fake German Heiress (@tootsdeville) March 26, 2021
Davidson went on to date Kate Beckinsale for a short time afterward, but they too split. He was recently romanticly linked to Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.
Sometimes I think to myself “wow I’m really maturing and growing as a person” and then I see stuff like this and am humbled once again because god knows I, like so many, have a crush on this man that I can’t and won’t explain https://t.co/ei6gzbV1WN— Taylor Jones (@taylahhj) March 25, 2021
As for Dynevor, she was previously rumored to be dating her Bridgerton co-star Rege-Jean Page. Back in February, she addressed those rumors and set the record straight.
what on Earth do phoebe dynevor and Pete davidson have in common I literally cannot even picture them having a conversation who set this up— N (@natxszija) March 22, 2021
"I'd love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional," Dynevor told You magazine. "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work."
Phoebe Dynevor may be dating Pete Davidson and I have never been so excited for a potential couple— kay. 🦋 (@kathayyyx) March 24, 2021
"We have a really professional working relationship," she added. "I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."