'SNL' Star Pete Davidson and 'Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Spark Dating Speculation

✖

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor sparked dating speculation this week after an eyewitness said she saw them holding hands in the U.K. on Sunday. The witness told a local news outlet she saw them outside her home in Caverswall and published a photo of the witness with Davidson, 27. The comedian was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has also dated Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.

Tilly Wagg, 14, told Stoke-on-Trent Live she saw Davidson and Dynevor, 25, walk past her house. "They walked past our house and we saw them holding hands and hugging each other," Tilly said. When she saw Davidson's face, she was first convinced it could not be him, but then her sister also believed it was Davidson.

"I'm walked up to him and asked him if it was Pete Davidson and he said ‘no’ in an English accent but then later he said ‘I’m just kidding’ in an American accent. It was quite funny," she said. "They were really nice and lovely. I knew of Pete Davidson partly because he’s Ariana Grande’s ex and I listen to some of her songs." It was surprising to see the two celebrities in Coverswall for Tilly because she has never seen a famous person there. "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together," Tilly said. She also posed for a photo with Davidson, which Stoke-on-Trent Live published. The outlet notes that The Colour Room, which stars Dynevor and Matthew Goode, is filming in the area this week.

There were hints that Davidson and Dynevor became an item before they were spotted. In February, Dynevor visited Brooklyn, notes Us Weekly. "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," she wrote on Instagram. She also worked on Younger in New York that month. There have also been other reported sightings of Davidson and Dynevor from fans earlier this month.

Dynevor was previously linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins actor Sean Teale. There were also rumors and speculation that she was romantically involved with her Bridgerton co-star Rege-Jean Page after the show was released on Netflix in December. However, they have both said their relationship is professional.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” Dynevor told You Magazine. "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further." She said she has yet to fall for a co-star, but is "intrigued."