Pete Davidson Mourns Death of 2-Year-Old Dog Henry: 'Not Even Sure I'd Even Be Around Without Him'

Pete Davidson is mourning the death of his beloved 2-year-old dog Henry. The comedian, 29, took to social media Thursday to announce the passing of his pup via the Instagram account of friend Dave Sirus, who is also a writer on Davidson's new semi-autobiographical Peacock show Bupkis. Sharing photos with Henry from over the years, Davidson revealed the young dog "got very sick very fast" before passing away.

"Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry," Davidson wrote. "Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast." He continued that he, his mom and sister adopted Henry at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he "saved our lives." The actor continued, "Not sure I'd even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever."

The Saturday Night Live alum continued on sharing more of his love for Henry: "He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen," Davidson wrote. "I don't ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I'm far too scared but I didn't mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best.My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters."

Davidson was originally scheduled to host this week's episode of Saturday Night Live before the writers' strike prompted the abrupt cancellation of the remaining episodes of Season 48. The former cast member had been booked in order to promote his new show Bupkis, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself. The new half-hour series, which debuted Thursday, is described as a "new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside a star-studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson."

Bupkis also boasts a star-studded guest lineup, including La La Anthony, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Chase Sui Wonders.