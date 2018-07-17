Pete Davidson Confirms Ariana Grande Wears Late Father’s Pendant While Ex Only Had ‘Replica’

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have been declaring their love for each other in all sorts of ways over the past few weeks, and the latest declaration is even more sentimental than the rest.

Over the weekend, Davidson shared a photo to his account of Grande wearing a pendant that belonged to his late father, a firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pendant features the number “8418,” which was Davidson’s father’s badge number.

After the photo was posted, one commenter noted that Davidson’s ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David, had been seen wearing a similar-looking necklace when the couple was together.

In a response, Davidson explained that while he did give David a replica of the pendant, Grande’s is the real thing.

“Actually I didn’t give that to my ex. Yes she had one but it was a replica,” he wrote. “I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and the one he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years.”

The comedian concluded, “I’ve actually never taken it off other for SNL or work. So it means a lot to me. Please learn to be nicer and not assume the worst in people. It’s a terrible way to live.”

Davidson had previously responded to a fan who had written, “No girl should ever wear your dad’s chain. So disrespectful.”

The Saturday Night Live star clapped back, “For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé. She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Grande also commented on the photo, writing, “I love u more than anything.”

The 25-year-old was seen wearing the pendant on Monday when the couple was spotted out in New York City.

After confirming their relationship in May, Davidson and Grande have been open about their relationship, leaving each other gushing comments on Instagram, stepping out holding hands and even getting tattoos dedicated to each other.

Davidson has a pair of bunny ears and Grande’s initials inked on his neck and thumb, respectively, while the “God is a woman” singer has the word “Pete” on her ring finger and the number “8418” on her foot. Davidson also has his father’s badge number tattooed on his forearm.

Photo Credit: Getty / Raymond Hall