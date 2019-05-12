Peggy Lipton’s Death Draws in Emotional Response From Fans on Social Media

Peggy Lipton is being remembered by fans for her star-making performance on The Mod Squad after her death on Saturday. She was 72.

Lipton’s death was announced in The Los Angeles Times by her daughters, actresses Kaida and Rashida Jones.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the sisters, whose father is music producer Quincy Jones, said in a statement. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

They continued, “We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

Following the news, several of Lipton’s famous admirers shared their condolences on Twitter.

“Rest in peace,” Night Court actress Marsha Warfield tweeted.

“I’m heartbroken. I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film. I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect. Honest, funny, nurturing, oh and loved some good, juicy, gossip,” comedian Kathy Griffin wrote.

Rest in Peace Peggy Lipton (August 30, 1946 – May 11, 2019), American television and film actress, singer, and former model. Well known as Julie Barnes in The Mod Squad and Norma Jennings in Twin Peaks. pic.twitter.com/pKXviRXZFB — Killer Cosmonaut (@kitschkong) May 12, 2019

“Peggy Lipton was brilliant on Twin Peaks as Norma Jennings. This, her final scene from The Return, is one of the greatest moments of whole series. RIP,” one fan wrote.

Peggy Lipton has passed away. We lose a great actress, a wonderful woman. Forever in our memory. Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, lovely Peggy. #TwinPeaks #Norma pic.twitter.com/rjqTY4zTvv — Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) May 12, 2019

Lipton started modeling at 15 and made her television debut at 19. After appearing in small roles throughout the mid- to late-1960s, she landed her star-making role as Julie Barnes on ABC’s crime drama The Mod Squad. The series earned her four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe in 1971.

After marrying Quincy Jones in 1974, Lipton left acting behind, only appearing in a 1979 Mod Squad reunion, to raise their two daughters. They divorced in 1989 and Lipton returned to television. She won the role of Norma Jennings on Twin Peaks, which she reprised in the 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images